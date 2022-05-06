Paul Merson agrees with fellow pundits in Arsenal v Leeds United prediction

Leeds United will be looking to return to their impressive form under Jesse Marsch after last weekend’s defeat to Manchester City that saw them slip to within two points of the relegation zone.

The Whites will be eager to cause an upset against Arsenal on Sunday, however the Gunners are searching for their fourth successive win to strengthen their position in the top four.

A win for Leeds can extend the gap between themselves and Everton to five points, while the Toffees take a trip to Leicester in a bid to overtake the Yorkshire club.

Here is a round-up of the pundit predictions ahead of the Whites trip to North London.

Paul Merson - Arsenal 2-1 Leeds

Speaking to sportskeeda, Merson said: “Four weeks ago, you’d have looked at this fixture and thought what a good game for Arsenal as Leeds looked safe. Now that they are set to play against a team that is fighting for survival, this will be an interesting game.

“Leeds lost 4-0 against Manchester City, but they produced a lot of good moments in that game and could have probably got a positive result if they took their chances.

“All things considered, Arsenal are a better team and should win this game to get closer to securing a place in the Premier League top four.”

Michael Owen - Arsenal 2-0 Leeds

“It wasn’t a dominant win against West Ham last week, but Mikel Arteta won’t care one bit,” Owen told BetVictor.

“That’s three massive wins in a row, and the that fourth position is looking more and more likely. With Spurs facing that tough trip to Anfield, this is a huge opportunity for Arsenal to pull away from them.

“A few weeks ago, I thought Leeds were safe. Now, I’m not so sure! With Burnley and Everton picking up some huge wins in recent weeks, the pressure is back on Jesse Marsch’s side. The performance against City wasn’t great, they’ll need an improvement here.

“Arsenal have the habit of unexpectedly dropping points, but I can’t see that here. I’m saying 2-0 to Arsenal.”

Mark Lawrenson - Arsenal 2-0 Leeds

“By the time they play, Arsenal will know how Tottenham got on at Anfield the previous day and whether a win would send them five points clear of Spurs before the north London derby on Thursday,” Mark Lawrenson wrote for BBC Sport.

“Whatever Spurs do, though, Arsenal have just got to look after themselves from here on in. The derby doesn’t matter yet - for now, this game against Leeds is their biggest game of the season.

“Leeds have also got plenty to play for, because they have been dragged right into the relegation scrap.