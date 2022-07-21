Patrick Vieira sends Leeds United warning ahead of Crystal Palace clash

Palace have fallen to defeats in both of this summer's warm up games against Premier League opposition.

Vieira, though, says his side side have benefitted from the 2-0 reverse to Liverpool in Singapore and 3-1 loss against Manchester United in Melbourne.

The Eagles boss says his team are consequently now in a "better place" to face Friday morning's opponents Leeds.

Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images.

“Coming here was something that we wanted to do as a football club,” said Vieira at his pre-match press conference, as quoted by cpfc.co.uk

“We wanted as well to give these kinds of experiences to our players.

“Some of our young players have never been outside of London or England, so to travel and to play those kinds of games against those kinds of teams is of value for our football club.

“The tour has been good so far. When you play (Manchester) United and Liverpool in front of 80,000 and you look at the intensity of the game, those two games so far have helped us grow as a team.

“Obviously we are in a better place now physically, and a better place tactically.