Marsch and Vieira faced off nine times in the MLS between May 2016 and June 2018 as cross-town rivals, Marsch in charge of New York Red Bulls and Vieira at the helm of New York City.

The Whites boss savoured five victories and just three defeats against Vieira who then became manager of French club Nice in the summer of 2018.

Marsch then followed Vieira to Europe to manage first Red Bull Salzburg and then RB Leipzig and the pair will lock horns in a first Premier League meeting on Monday night at Selhurst Park.

OLD RIVAL: Patrick Vieira, right, calls the instructions as head coach of New York City, the crosstown rivals of Jesse Marsch's former New York Red Bulls side, in a clash against Orlando City back in March 2017. Photo by Alex Menendez/Getty Images.

Marsch quipped that he "had to hate" Vieira in the MLS upon his appointment as New York City boss but admitted that the former France legend is "not an easy guy to hate" and the feeling is mutual from the Palace head coach

"He was in New York Red Bulls, and I was at New York City," recalled Vieira at his post-match press conference, as quoted by football.london.

"We had some challenging games. That was a derby in the MLS, and I look forward to seeing him again, we have a really good respect and relationship.

"It was tense, but otherwise, we have a lot of respect."

Asked if he had a personal score to settle and pressed on certain individuals such as Roy Keane as a player winding him up, Vieira insisted: "No, not at all.

"I'm quite really calm when I am on the bench, so that is just the rivalry between two managers who want to win the game by showing passion.

"It was different in his team and my team. There was disagreement with some of the decisions, but it's all about passion."

Monday night's clash at Palace will present Marsch's seventh game in charge of the Whites who have picked up ten points from a possible 18 since his appointment.

Fifth-bottom Leeds are heading to Selhurst Park unbeaten in their last four games and Vieira felt Marsch was always likely to succeed at Leeds.

"I wasn't surprised at all as I didn't have any doubt about his quality as a manager," he said.

"He was different in the MLS, he went to the Red Bull family, now in the Premier League, and I think he deserves a lot of credit, he's worked hard to get where he is.

"You always have this pressure on you when you come into the Premier League, and it's about proving people wrong.