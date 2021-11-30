Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira reacts during his side's defeat to Leeds United. Pic: Bruce Rollinson

The Eagles head coach saw his outfit beaten 1-0 in second half stoppage time in West Yorkshire following intervention from VAR.

Liam Cooper's header caught the raised arm of Marc Guehi from a corner which saw referee Kevin Friend consult the pitch side monitor before eventually awarding a penalty.

Star Whites winger Raphinha calmly slotted home to bag all three points and send the near 40,000 Elland Road crowd wild.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was just the third victory of the campaign for Marcelo Bielsa's men but the win lifted Leeds five points clear of the early season drop zone.

Despite the late drama, Vieira thought his side had the better of the play throughout the evening though conceded the decision to award a spot kick was correct.

"If it was on the other side I would expect the referee to give the penalty. I had the chance to look again, it's a penalty," Vieira said post-match.

"It happened on the other side a couple of games ago and we have to deal with it, outside of the situation at the end we are a little bit disappointed, we should create a little bit more chances and didn't make the right decisions.

"It's a tough one. I think we were the better team. We created the most dangerous situations and chances. To lose that way it's hard to take.

"I really believe we were the better team tonight. We don't have time to feel sorry for ourselves, we just have to analyse how we create chances and how we can improve our last pass and work in the final 30 yards.

"We had the best chances in the final 10/15 minutes and didn't take it, so you leave the door open.

"The details make a difference, and the detail today is we didn't score that first goal and got punished. We knew the season would be long and we would have some ups and downs.