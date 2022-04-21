Patrick Vieira fires strong warning to Eagles ahead of Leeds United test for Crystal Palace

Viera's Eagles approached last weekend sat tenth in the table and in the semi-finals of the FA Cup but the South Londoners saw their bid for FA Cup glory ended through Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Chelsea in the semi-finals.

Three days later, Palace fell to a 1-0 defeat at Newcastle United upon their return to Premier League action and results elsewhere have knocked the Eagles down to 14th place, just two positions and four points above fifth-bottom Leeds.

Palace, though, are only four points behind ninth-placed Leicester City and Vieira has spelled out an important challenge and message to his side regarding the final six games.

STRONG MESSAGE: From Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira, above, to his Eagles side ahead of Monday night's clash against Leeds United at Selhurst Park. Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images.

The Eagles have played one games less than Leeds and are 12 points clear of the drop zone ahead of their final six games, starting with Monday night's clash against Jesse Marsch's Whites at Selhurst Park.

"We always want to improve individually and collectively, we want to be a better team," said Vieira at his post-match press conference, as quoted by football.london.

"But we don't want to take any kind of conclusion yet. We still have six games to play in - six really important games for us.