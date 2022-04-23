France under-21s midfielder Michael Olise has been experiencing issues with a foot problem and the 20-year-old was substituted in the 40th minute of Wednesday night's 1-0 defeat at Newcastle United.

Palace's players then had both Thursday and Friday off and Vieira was poised to take a Saturday check on Olise to assess his condition ahead of Monday night's clash against Leeds.

Vieira has also provided an update on the fitness of experienced Serbian midfielder Luka Milivojevic who missed the midweek clash on Tyneside with a hamstring injury.

WAITING GAME: On the fitness of Crystal Palace star Michael Olise, above, ahead of Monday night's clash against Leeds United at Selhurst Park. Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images.

Asked about his latest team at Friday's pre-match press conference, Vieira said as quoted by football.london: "With Michael Olise - we were off yesterday and today, so we have to wait until tomorrow.

"But, yes, we took him off early in the (Newcastle) game as he wasn’t feeling 100 per cent.