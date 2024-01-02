Patrick Bamford sent a firm message of intent with his performance on New Year’s Day.

That’s according to former Leeds United player Aidy White, who was delighted to see the striker catch the eye as the Whites beat Birmingham City 3-0 at Elland Road.

It’s fair to say this season has not gone to plan for Bamford, who has struggled to build form and momentum in a white shirt under Daniel Farke. The forward has been used sparingly by the German, but his performances when fit have seen him come in for some heavy criticism from supporters.

Farke has stood by the former England international, though, and, in an effort to freshen his starting XI up, he gave him the chance to make his first start of the campaign against the Blues. It was an opportunity Bamford grasped with both hands and in the 34th minute of the contest, he could be seen rising high at the back post to nod home Dan James’ deep cross.

The 30-year-old hit the post with another strike from the edge of the area to underline his newfound confidence before eventually leaving the field late in the game, having seen James and Crysencio Summerville find the back of the net, too.

It remains to be seen whether Bamford will keep his spot in the side when Leeds travel to Peterborough United in the FA Cup this weekend, but White, who made 85 league appearances for Leeds, was happy to see him make his point and silence a few critics with his performance against the Blues.

“He has come out fighting and has proven his worth,” White told BBC Radio Leeds. “The fans have questioned that should he be still at the club, and whether is it time for him to move on but he showed what he is about.