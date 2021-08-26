Bamford makes his first start against his old side.

Patrick Bamford has been called up to the England squad after only narrowly missing out on the European Championships.

The striker boasts England caps at Under 17s, 18s and 21s level and, after an impressive maiden season in the Premier League, had hoped he was in the running for a place in Gareth Southgate’s squad this summer.

The 27-year-old has always been honest and open about his confidence and development and makes no bones about his ambitions to join up with the Three Lions.

Now Southgate has made the phone call of Bamford’s dreams, and the head coach cited his progress with the Whites as a key factor in his decision.

Here’s the Leeds United journey that impressed the England gaffer so much.

July 31, 2018 - Signs for Leeds

Arriving from Middlesborough, Patrick Bamford is one of the first signings made under Marcelo Bielsa, who landed at Elland Road just one month before the striker.

Bamford celebrates against Millwall.

August 11, 2018 - Debut against Derby County

Bamford replaces Kemar Roofe for the final ten minutes of Leeds’ 4-1 trouncing of the Rams at Pride Park. He can’t add to the goal tally but comes away with a yellow card for a bad foul.

December 15, 2018 - First goal for Leeds United

After four months on the sidelines with a knee injury he got in an Under 23s match, Bamford comes off the bench and scores the deciding goal in a 1-0 win over Bolton Wanderers.

Bamford celebrates promotion.

February 9, 2019 - Bamford’s first start

Following another stint in the medical room, Bamford bagged a goal against Norwich off the bench which earned him a place in Bielsa’s starting XI to face his old team Middlesborough.

April 28, 2019 - Banned for deceiving match officials

In a heated moment of controversy Mateusz Klich plays on to score while Villa striker Jonathan Kodjia lies injured on the floor and in the fracas which follows Bamford falls to the floor as though hit by Anwar El Ghazi, who is dismissed for the apparent offence. Bamford is later given a two match ban for the deception.

Bamford battles against Aston Villa.

May 15, 2019 - Pride Park defeat ends stop-start season for Bamford

After Roofe gave the Whites the advantage in the first leg, Bamford replaces Roofe, who had been deputising for the banned striker, and draws a blank in 4-2 goal fest which puts Leeds out of the running for the third Championship promotion spot. Bamford ends an injury-plagued season with 13 goals to his name.

September 2019 - Pat hits the ground running

Bamford nets four goals in Leeds’ first five games of the Championship season and is nominated for the PFA’s Championship Player of the Month award.

Autumn 2019 - Growing calls for Eddie Nketiah

Bamford goes 10 games without scoring throughout September and October and is upstaged by hotshot Arsenal loanee Eddie Nketiah.

Bamford claims the match ball at Villa Park.

January 28, 2020 - Silences the critics against Millwall

The striker’s wasting of chances is beginning to rankle with the Elland Road faithful as the Whites’ promotion campaign reaches crunchpoint. Bamford scores a brace in a rousing comeback at the Den and shows the fans exactly what he feels about their criticism with his celebration.

July 22, 2020 - Leads scoring charts as Whites lift trophy

Bamford celebrates winning the Championship title with his teammates and ends his second season as the Whites’ top-scorer, with his 16 goals and four assists helping Leeds complete their return to the Premier League.

September 2020 - Starts strong again

Bamford nets a goal in each of Leeds’ first three games back in the top flight, a feat which earns him a nomination for Premier League Player of the Month for September.

October 23, 2020 - Arrives in the Premier League with a hat-trick at Villa Park

Leeds continue their strong start to the season with a 3-0 win at Villa Park, with Patrick Bamford leaving no doubt about his Premier League credentials by bagging all three goals to make it six goals in six and take the Whites up to third place.

January 31, 2021 - Runs the game at the King Power Stadium

After the Foxes ran all over Leeds at Elland Road, Bamford leads the charge against Leicester City in an inspiring 3-1 win. Scoring one and assisting two, he ends the game cross that he’d removed himself as captain on his Fantasy team.

May 23, 2021 - Equals Son’s season total

With a second half penalty, Bamford take his 2020-21 season total up to 17 goals, which puts him joint-fourth in the Premier League goalscoring charts. Not bad for a newcomer.

August 19, 2021 - Pens a new deal with Leeds United

Bamford commits to five more years at Elland Road.