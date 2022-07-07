New signing from Bayern Munich Marc Roca starts in midfield alongside 16-year-old Archie Gray, ahead of a back line containing Junior Firpo, Robin Koch, Pascal Struijk and Cody Drameh.

Rodrigo takes the captain’s armband and will join Joe Gelhardt in attack, but there is no Patrick Bamford in the squad. The centre forward featured in the behind-closed-doors game against Stoke City last weekend and was not due to feature in tonight’s friendly. Bamford is scheduled to return to action in next week’s game against Brisbane Roar on the Gold Coast of Australia.

First-choice goalkeeper Illan Meslier starts against Blackpool, with fellow senior player Jack Harrison and Sam Greenwood completing the starting line-up. Meslier is the only one of the club’s internationals, who returned to training on Monday a week later than their team-mates, to feature tonight.

There’s no Crysencio Summerville or Ian Poveda in the squad, but Adam Forshaw makes the bench at York along with a trio who all have clubs interested in their services for a season-long loan: Leif Davis, Lewis Bate and Jamie Shackleton. A decision is yet to be made on Bate’s situation and Davis appears to be part of the plans for the pre-season tour Down Under, but Shackleton is almost certain to go out on loan.