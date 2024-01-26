Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Patrick Bamford has shared Leeds United's FA Cup run view with a declaration about this weekend's fourth round visit of Plymouth Argyle.

Saturday's contest comes at the end of a busy week for Championship promotion-chasers Leeds who have bagged two recent league wins in the space of four days.

As part of three games at Elland Road within a week, Daniel Farke's Whites secured a last-gasp 2-1 success against Sunday's visitors Preston North End before Bamford's header sealed a 1-0 win against Wednesday night's visitors Norwich City.

A fourth round FA Cup visit of Plymouth will now present itself on Saturday afternoon, just six days before another league assignment at next Friday night's hosts Bristol City in which a Whites win would send Leeds second.

As Leeds fight on two fronts, Whites boss Daniel Farke made six changes to his side for the third round cup clash at Peterborough United but Bamford says his players will approach Saturday's contest in the same manner as a league game and highlighted the importance of extending United's recent winning run.

Leeds are approaching Saturday's 3pm kick-off having started the new year with five wins in a row. Speaking to LUTV, Bamford was asked about a break from the league and attempting to take Leeds further on in a cup that they have recently not got very far in.

