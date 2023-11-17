Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford has opened up on the truth behind competition for places at Elland Road and experiences throughout his career which have shaped his outlook towards positional rivals.

The 30-year-old joined comedian Joe Wilkinson on the first episode of new podcast series 'My Mate's a Footballer', produced by BBC Sounds, revealing his thoughts on teammate Georginio Rutter, dealing with being a substitute and his honest reaction to positional rivals hitting the back of the net while he spends time out of the side.

Bamford's involvement under Daniel Farke this season has been limited with all eight league appearances coming from the bench. The experienced forward returned from injury at the end of September and has appeared in each of Leeds' last eight matches, comprised of six wins and two defeats, but is yet to find the back of the net this term.

Reflecting on competition for places, Bamford said: "I guess we play with one striker, so Georginio [Rutter] at the minute but he's playing quite well to be fair to him.

"I don't mind it [the competition]. There's sometimes I've been in positions [and thought], 'this guy, he's not a particularly nice guy off the pitch either', not Georginio, but clubs I've been at.

"Georgi, he's a funny guy and is a really nice lad," Bamford added.

French youth international Rutter has recently earned a recall to the France Under-21 setup having begun the 2023/24 campaign in sterling form for Leeds. His place in the Leeds team is relatively secure owing to his creativity, work-rate and more recently goal contributions.

Bamford believes he still has a role to play in influencing the young attacker, though, even if he isn't on the pitch.

"When I was younger, coming up and trying to get into that top dog position, I was always competing and making sure I scored more or trained better than them.

"To be honest it hasn't really changed much, so now that I'm a little bit older, they're almost looking up to me the younger ones. I still do the same, I make sure that I'm training better and scoring more in training.

"I think in the end of it, it pushes them as well, 'cos if they're feeling how I felt when I was younger then they're going to be trying as well so it's just going to improve everyone."

Bamford also admitted that when out of the side previously, witnessing positional rivals hitting the back of the net had elicited a one-word response upon realising said goal is likely to keep him out of the team longer.

"When the goal goes in it doesn't matter who's scored it. It's a team game isn't it, everyone's elated in that moment, you forgot who it is who's actually scored.