Patrick Bamford says Daniel Farke sent his Leeds United players into Sunday's FA Cup clash at Peterborough United with a clear league message – and that a "crucial" factor helped take his side through.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds began this season's competition with Sunday's third round clash at a Peterborough side who are challenging for promotion to the Championship in sitting third in League One. Darren Ferguson’s hosts approached the contest unbeaten in their last ten games but a Bamford wonder-strike either side of two goals from Ethan Ampadu saw Leeds to a 3-0 success.

Bamford, though, praised Peterborough in the aftermath of victory, revealing that Farke had told his Whites that the contest represented something very similar to a league game given Peterborough's position. Bamford also felt that getting the game's first goal in the 34th minute through Ampadu was key to United's triumph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It was a good game," said Bamford post-match to LUTV. "They are a really good side and the manager said before in the meetings that when they are playing at the top of League One like they are, it's pretty much the same as a good Championship team and I think they showed that.

LEAGUE MESSAGE: To Leeds United's players from boss Daniel Farke, above, pictured during Sunday's 3-0 win at Peterborough United in the FA Cup third round. Photo by Joe Giddens/PA Wire.

"They were dangerous. They had a good style of play and made it a little bit difficult. Obviously we had to press and make sure we got our press right, otherwise they got through us so the first goal was crucial. The manager said in there, the goals came at the right time which sometimes can sway a football match completely and in the second half we really did dominate.