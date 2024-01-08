Patrick Bamford reveals Daniel Farke's Leeds United FA Cup league message and 'crucial' factor
and live on Freeview channel 276
Leeds began this season's competition with Sunday's third round clash at a Peterborough side who are challenging for promotion to the Championship in sitting third in League One. Darren Ferguson’s hosts approached the contest unbeaten in their last ten games but a Bamford wonder-strike either side of two goals from Ethan Ampadu saw Leeds to a 3-0 success.
Bamford, though, praised Peterborough in the aftermath of victory, revealing that Farke had told his Whites that the contest represented something very similar to a league game given Peterborough's position. Bamford also felt that getting the game's first goal in the 34th minute through Ampadu was key to United's triumph.
"It was a good game," said Bamford post-match to LUTV. "They are a really good side and the manager said before in the meetings that when they are playing at the top of League One like they are, it's pretty much the same as a good Championship team and I think they showed that.
"They were dangerous. They had a good style of play and made it a little bit difficult. Obviously we had to press and make sure we got our press right, otherwise they got through us so the first goal was crucial. The manager said in there, the goals came at the right time which sometimes can sway a football match completely and in the second half we really did dominate.
"I think we probably could have added a few more, I'm not saying that we had loads of big chances but if we'd have just been a little bit more decisive with the pass leading to the chance then we probably could have created a few more bigger opportunities."