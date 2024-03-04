Patrick Bamford refutes suggestion of Leeds United issue with Whites need and changes example

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Daniel Farke’s Whites took in their third game within nine days and already a 14th of the new year in Saturday’s Championship Yorkshire derby at Huddersfield Town which ended in a 1-1 draw. The stalemate thwarted United’s bid for a club-record tenth consecutive league win and led to Leeds slipping out of the division’s second automatic promotion place behind Ipswich Town.

Leeds will now return to action just three days later with Tuesday night’s visit of Stoke City which itself will be followed by a Friday night Yorkshire derby against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough. Bamford, though, insists that the continued travel and sheer amount of games is no issue for his side, declaring that any player would rather be playing than training.

Ahead of tomorrow’s visit of the Potters, Whites no 9 Bamford says Leeds have the squad to deal with such demands and highlighted United’s excellent display in Wednesday night’s 3-2 FA Cup loss at Chelsea as an example of changes working well.

MORE THE MERRIER: The message from Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford, above. Picture by Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

Asked by LUTV if the workload was an issue, Bamford declared: "I don't think so because as players, if you asked any player, I'd say they prefer playing than training. So actually it's nice. Obviously there is a lot of travelling but we have got the squad to do it.