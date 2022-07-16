Whites no 9 Bamford made his comeback in front of fans when coming on as a second-half substitute in Thursday's pre-season friendly against Brisbane Roar at the Cbus Super Stadium on the Gold Coast.

Until this summer, Bamford had not featured since tearing his plantar fascia in the early stages of the epic 3-2 win at Wolves on March 18 as part of a season heavily disrupted by injuries.

The striker was due to re-appear for the season finale at Brentford until being hit by Covid-19 but the forward made his re-appearance in a behind closed doors friendly against Stoke City at the start of this month.

SUMMER AIMS: Outlined by Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford

Bamford then got 29 minutes under his belt against Brisbane Roar, replacing goal scorer Joe Gelhardt just after the hour mark as Leeds recorded a 2-1 victory in which Dan James also netted.

Sunday morning's friendly against Villa at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane is next, ahead of which Bamford has highlighted the necessary goals for himself and Leeds this summer.

Asked what the plans were for pre-season on LUTV, Bamford reasoned: "I think just the same as the team really.

"You have got to try and get your fitness up.

"Obviously I am chasing a little bit because I had a little bit longer off.

"But it's get your fitness up and then as a team try and get that winning mentality and obviously for me try and score goals.

"But it's get the winning mentality and get confidence early on."