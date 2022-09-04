Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ivan Toney put Brentford 2-0 up inside 43 minutes via two set pieces as Leeds were punished for Luis Sinisterra's challenge for a penalty and Robin Koch's collision with Shandon Baptiste for a free-kick.

Leeds then put themselves back in contention as Sinisterra applied a fine finish but Toney completed a hat-trick after Diego Llorente and Koch failed to deal with a through ball and a second Whites recovery then proved short lived.

Marc Roca's strike again reduced the deficit but Leeds were undone by another long ball just one minute later as Bryan Mbeumo netted and Yoanne Wissa then capitalised on a lapse from Diego Llorente to make it 5-2 in the 91st minute.

ACTION PLAN: Outlined by Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford, above. Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images.

Bamford felt his side should probably have been awarded a penalty themselves when Crysencio Summerville was sent tumbling by Aaron Hickey in the second half but the Whites no 9 admitted Leeds were guilty of throwing away a potential recovery when conceding so quickly after scoring themselves.

Bamford, though, says a young Whites group can benefit from the pain longer term by learning from the experience and becoming 'leaders' on the pitch.

"There's always mistakes in games," said Bamford to post-match media.

"Most of the time they lead to the goals and that's what happened unfortunately for us.

"We are a young group and we've got to learn from it quickly. It's pretty frustrating."

Asked how Leeds could stamp those mistakes out, Bamford reasoned: "I think it's just people becoming leaders on the pitch and you don't become that until you learn.

"You go through these tough situations and come out the other side of them.

"Obviously the first two goals were set pieces and a penalty and arguably we should have probably had a penalty ourselves which makes the game a little bit different.

"But it's all ifs and buts so at the moment we can just kind of work on what we did wrong and try and be better."

Reflecting on United's performance as a whole, the Whites no 9 admitted: "It's not where we want it to be.

"I think you will always say that each game is a learning curve but we can't do what we did in terms of getting back in the game and then throwing it away within seconds.