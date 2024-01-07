Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Patrick Bamford has made an admission about his stunning strike in Leeds United's FA Cup victory at Peterborough United with a revelation about what he could have done instead.

Bamford was one of five Leeds players to line up in Sunday's third round contest at League One hosts Peterborough who had also started the Championship victory at home to Birmingham City on New Year's Day.

Bamford scored the first goal of the game to set up a 3-0 win against Birmingham and got himself on the scoresheet once more against Peterborough but this time in breathtaking style.

With Leeds already 1-0 up, the Whites no 9 controlled a lofted Ethan Ampadu pass on his chest in the 47th minute before swivelling and unleashing a majestic first-time volley into the top corner from around 25 yards out.

The sublime strike helped Leeds to a 3-0 victory, after which Bamford admitted he had probably never scored a better goal and revealed what he might have done instead had his mind not already been made up.

Speaking post match to LUTV, Bamford was asked if he had ever scored a better goal and admitted: "No, probably not. But it only counts as one so they all count the same I guess.

"I just made the movement in behind. I made a few runs during the game and obviously as soon as I brought it down on my chest I just had one thing on my mind really.

"I didn't realise until I had actually hit the ball that the defender had slipped so I could have taken it on but I had already made up my mind up that I was going to shoot.