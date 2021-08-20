Bamford and his Leeds team mates will finally get the chance to play a Premier League game in front of a packed out Elland Road in Saturday afternoon's clash against Everton (3pm kick-off).

The stands at United's famous home have not been full since the 2-0 victory at home to Huddersfield Town back in March 2020, after which nearly 18 months of restrictions in the country's fight against coronavirus followed.

A permitted 8,000 fans returned for last season's Premier League finale against West Brom but summer 2020 recruits such as Raphinha, Rodrigo, Robin Koch and the injured Diego Llorente are yet to experience playing in front of a full Elland Road crowd.

'ENTERTAINER': Leeds United winger Raphinha, above, is being backed to feed off the energy of a capacity Elland Road crowd by striker Patrick Bamford. Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images.

Bamford had plenty of experience of that in the Championship - but says stepping out at LS11 in a Premier League fixture will be another level and an environment in which he expects the club's 'entertainers' to thrive.

"That's going to be something special I think," Bamford told BBC Radio Leeds, asked about the prospect of full house at Elland Road.

"I am quite excited after the game actually to see what the boys who have never played here before, to see what their reaction is and see what they think about it because I can only imagine.

"When we were in the Championship obviously it was a full house and loud but fans haven't been in for the best part of 18 months and also we are in the Premier League now.

"I think it's going to be really loud. The roof could come off."

Asked in particular about what someone like Raphinha would make to it, Bamford reasoned: "I am sure before he joined the club that he will have been told all about it and what to expect with the Leeds fans and what the atmosphere is like at Elland Road.

"But Rapha is an entertainer as well so I think he will really buy into it and he will kind of feed off the energy that the fans give him. Hopefully it will be a match made in heaven."

