Patrick Bamford makes confident Leeds United goals prediction and explains miss at Brentford
Patrick Bamford is confident he will soon be back on the Leeds United goals trail and is already feeling good after last season's injury troubles.
Whites no 9 Bamford was restricted to just seven league starts last term and then suffered a groin injury in the second game of the new campaign at Southampton last month.
Bamford returned as a late substitute in the 1-1 draw at home to Everton last midweek and was then brought on at the half-time interval of Saturday's clash at Brentford.
Leeds trailed 2-1 at the break but had chances to equalise before the Bees went 3-1 up en route to a 5-2 victory packed with contentious refereeing or VAR calls.
Bamford, though, who celebrates his 29th birthday today (Monday), says he is feeling optimistic about his and United's future as the striker continues to work his way back to full match sharpness.
Assessing how he was feeling fitness wise to post-match media after Saturday's outing, Bamford said: "Good to be honest.
"It's annoying when you have been injured for a while, as I was last season.
"You come back and just get little aches and pains which just seem always to be non stop.
"That was why I started on the bench, just build me in slowly and it was nice to be out there.
"The keeper got a little finger on the one where I was slid in which made me miss so it was frustrating but I know in this team that chances will come so as I get more and more fit then I will score some more goals."