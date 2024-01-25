Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Patrick Bamford 'fuming' despite Leeds United win v Norwich as striker gives table assessment

Patrick Bamford has now scored four in his last five for Daniel Farke's Whites - yet is not entirely satisfied.

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 25th Jan 2024, 09:33 GMT
Whites striker Patrick Bamford saluted an important Leeds United victory against Norwich City - but was still left "fuming" despite the success.

In-form Bamford bagged the only goal of the game in Wednesday night's Championship clash at Elland Road, neatly heading home a Dan James cross in the 16th minute to seal a 1-0 win for Daniel Farke's side.

The victory put fourth-placed Leeds just two points behind second-placed Ipswich Town and Bamford admitted the fixture was a must-win to close the gap in the automatic promotion race as the Whites also moved within a point of third-placed Southampton.

Bamford, though, despite hailing a deserved win against a tough side, was left disappointed with himself at not adding to his and United's tally.

The striker had a golden chance in the second half when blasting wide from the middle of the box as part of a display in which he also sent a clever overhead kick wide.

Reflecting on his goal, Bamford told LUTV: "I know that if I make the movement in the box, especially coming from the right side like when DJ is going to look to cross, he knows what my movement is. It's worked a couple of times now.

"But to be honest I am fuming that I didn't score the second."

Pressed on the victory putting pressure on the sides above Leeds, Bamford reasoned: "We obviously knew that we needed to win and it was a tough game, trust me.

"In the second half, for that first 20-25 minutes in the second half, we really had to dig in there so it was a well earned three points and the lads deserved the win."