Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Whites striker Patrick Bamford saluted an important Leeds United victory against Norwich City - but was still left "fuming" despite the success.

In-form Bamford bagged the only goal of the game in Wednesday night's Championship clash at Elland Road, neatly heading home a Dan James cross in the 16th minute to seal a 1-0 win for Daniel Farke's side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The victory put fourth-placed Leeds just two points behind second-placed Ipswich Town and Bamford admitted the fixture was a must-win to close the gap in the automatic promotion race as the Whites also moved within a point of third-placed Southampton.

Bamford, though, despite hailing a deserved win against a tough side, was left disappointed with himself at not adding to his and United's tally.

The striker had a golden chance in the second half when blasting wide from the middle of the box as part of a display in which he also sent a clever overhead kick wide.

Reflecting on his goal, Bamford told LUTV: "I know that if I make the movement in the box, especially coming from the right side like when DJ is going to look to cross, he knows what my movement is. It's worked a couple of times now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But to be honest I am fuming that I didn't score the second."

Pressed on the victory putting pressure on the sides above Leeds, Bamford reasoned: "We obviously knew that we needed to win and it was a tough game, trust me.