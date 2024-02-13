Patrick Bamford issues message to Leeds United's fans and cites big factor in personal change
Whites no 9 Patrick Bamford has issued a message to Leeds United's supporters and highlighted a big factor to a recent personal change.
Bamford went nearly nine months without scoring a goal before netting the opener in the New Year's Day victory at home to Birmingham City but the striker has now bagged five goals from his last seven starts.
Those starts, though, says Bamford, themselves hold the key to his recent goals surge, the striker issuing a confident message ahead of Tuesday night's Championship clash at Swansea City and a message of thanks to his club's fans.
"I'm feeling good," said Bamford, in an interview on Leeds United's official website. "I'm happy and I'm just enjoying playing football again. That was a big thing for me. Now it's just about getting back into it and getting a run of games under by belt. I always said, that I believed I would score when I played."
Issuing a message to United's fans, Bamford added: “Honestly, they’ve been fantastic. They’ve been brilliant home and away, and that’s been important for us, as we’re going to need them for the games that we’ve got coming up during the remainder of the season.”