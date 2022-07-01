Two lucky Leeds United fans have been delivered some good news about their 2022/23 season tickets by first team duo Patrick Bamford and Luke Ayling.

The Whites have around 20,000 people on the waiting list for a ticket, such is the level of support for Jesse Marsch’s side.

And while getting their hands on a seat at Elland Road is a stroke of luck for any supporter, two in particular were given the added treat of being informed by a couple of Leeds’ biggest stars.

First up, Bamford called disbelieving fan Charlotte, whose understandable scepticism soon gave way to shock when the striker FaceTimed her to confirm it was actually him on the other end of the line. The England international also took the time to say hello to her young daughter.

For his part, Ayling was met with a number of voicemail messages before finally getting through to Craig, who immediately questioned whether the whole thing was a prank.

After another FaceTime intervention, however, the supporter expressed his delight at the call, telling the Whites defender that he was “over the moon”.