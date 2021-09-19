Pascal Struijk starts for Leeds United's under-23s as Mark Jackson names strong side against Liverpool

Struijk is serving a three-game ban for his straight-red card picked up in the 3-0 loss at home to Liverpool.

Leeds appealed the sending off but the appeal was rejected by the FA and the centre-back starts in today's 2pm kick-off.

Charlie Cresswell captains the side whilst Adam Forshaw is on the bench.

STARTING: Leeds United defender Pascal Struijk. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

Leeds United under-23s v Liverpool: Klaesson, Drameh, McCarron, Kenneh, Hjelde, Cresswell, Miller, Struijk, Gelhardt, Bate, McGurk. Subs: Van Den Heuvel, Forshaw, Greenwood, McKinstry, Hughes.

