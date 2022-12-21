The Dutchman has doubled as Leeds’ primary left-back this season, despite nominally featuring as a central defender. At 23 years old, Struijk has already played several different positions in the Premier League with Leeds and recently earned a provisional call-up to the Netherlands squad ahead of the FIFA World Cup.

Struijk shared his delight at signing renewed terms with the Whites in an interview with the club’s media channel: “It feels really good, it's been a while for me in the club now, and I'm really happy to extend my journey. You know as in the song [Marching On Together], a lot of ups and downs. Not too many because I haven't been so long, but you know, almost getting to promotion just not getting promoted, but the next year we did. Then staying in the Premier League, a really good season, the next season a little bit tricky, but then, you know, still manage to stay in and then now we're here trying to finish the season as good as possible,” Struijk said.

"I came here with one target, and that was for me to become my best version. Or at least the player I want to become and play in the Premier League, of course, because I think it's the best league in the world.

Struijks signs on until 2027 (Pic: Leeds United)

"I think I've been growing as a person as a player, but in general everything that has come with it so far, has been really good to me.