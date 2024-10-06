Pascal Struijk makes Leeds United points admission after Sunderland draw with 'right direction' declaration
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Leeds signed off for the October international break with Friday’s clash at the Stadium of Light in which goals from Joel Piroe and Junior Firpo seemingly had Daniel Farke’s side destined for a fifth win of the Championship campaign.
Goals from Piroe and Firpo had Leeds 2-1 up deep in second half stoppage time at the league leaders yet a huge blunder from Whites keeper Illan Meslier cost the Whites two points as the contest instead ended in a 2-2 draw. It meant Leeds finished a busy week with five points out of a possible nine as opposed to seven on the back of Tuesday night’s 1-1 draw at Norwich City and last weekend’s 3-0 win at home to Coventry City.
Speaking post match to LUTV, Struijk praised his side’s efforts in a busy week but admitted Leeds should have taken more than five points, despite declaring that a draw at Sunderland was a step in the right direction
"I feel like as a team we have done well,” said Struijk, assessing the week as a whole. “We should have taken more points really. But the schedule is really busy, we played three games in six days. The schedule was going to be very tough. We could have taken more points but we still take a point so that's in the right direction."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.