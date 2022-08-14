Pascal Struijk highlights 'dumb' Leeds United mistakes at Southampton and issues Chelsea message

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ASSIST: From Pascal Struijk, left, for Rodrigo, centre, for Leeds United's second goal at Southampton, pictured above. Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images.

Struijk's assist for Rodrigo's second goal in Saturday's Premier League clash at St Mary's appeared to have United destined for victory when leading 2-0 with only half an hour remaining.

Leeds, though, were cut open down their right side en route to Joe Aribo pulling a goal back in the 72nd minute and a fine through ball from Sekou Mara then bisected the Whites back line to allow Kyle Walker-Peters to seal a 2-2 draw with nine minutes left.

Struijk then pulled no punches in his assessment of a huge missed opportunity at St Mary's but urged the right response with Chelsea next on the horizon at Elland Road.

Asked how his side let a 2-0 lead slip, Struijk admitted to LUTV: "Some dumb mistakes from us really which gave them the chance to equalise. But really we should see this game out and make sure we win this."

After seeing his side fall two goals behind, Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl brought on three attack-minded players within the space of nine minutes as Adam Armstrong, Aribo and Mara were all introduced from the bench.

Struijk, though, said that was no excuse for Leeds caving in.

"We had chances as well," said Struijk, assessing the final half an hour of the game.

"We just need to score and then make sure we don't concede one.

"If they put so many attackers on of course they are going to create some pressure on the back line but make sure we don't concede and this is the biggest thing because they have the fans with them which made it very hard for us.

"We wanted to win this game, we were 2-0 up so really it feels like a loss.