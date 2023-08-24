Pascal Struijk eyes Leeds United catalyst with confident prediction and players' jobs admission
Leeds are still seeking their first win of the new Championship season and Struijk has fired a warning about the strength of test that awaits at Saturday's newly-promoted hosts Ipswich Town who have started the new campaign with three wins out of three.
Struijk, though, was particularly encouraged with his side's display in Friday night's 1-1 draw at home to West Brom and believes a first clean sheet would provide a big launchpad to better things, depending on jobs being fulfilled at both ends of the pitch.
As a centre-back, Struijk admits he is particularly determined to do his bit by helping Leeds keep out the opposition - and that his team "will be good" if the club's strikers then fulfil their end of the bargain too. Speaking to LUTV, Struijk reasoned: "I think it will be very important for us to get the first clean sheet because I am sure if we get the first one there will be many more and not just this, I think it's good for us as a team.
"If we are not conceding goals then we only have to score one to win so I think for us as a team it's important to keep the clean sheet, for the defenders especially, for the keeper as well, we are most happy with a clean sheet and if the strikers do their job then we will be good."
Asked what he was expecting against Ipswich, Struijk warned: "They've had a great start so far so I don't think it will be an easy game. They are just promoted but it's like us in the first season in the Premier League, we were flying as well so I think it will be a very tough game. We just have to try and do our stuff, make sure we are able to break them down, take the three points and hopefully a clean sheet from there."
Reflecting on Friday's 1-1 draw against West Brom, in which Brandon Thomas-Asante scored with his arm before Luke Ayling equalised, Struijk reasoned: "I think it was really good from us as a side. We did really well, dominated most of the game, created a lot of chances, unfortunately some of them didn't go in, conceded a handball against but I think in general a lot of positives to take from that game and on to the weekend."