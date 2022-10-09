Leeds dominated the opening exchanges of Sunday's Premier League contest at Selhurst Park and went ahead in the tenth minute as Struijk followed up on the rebound after Brenden Aaronson's strike hit the post.

The Whites then squandered good chances to double their lead and were hit by a Palace sucker punch in the 24th minute as Odsonne Edouard headed home a Michael Olise free-kick in the first Eagles attempt at goal.

Leeds then struggled to make inroads after the break and a Palace side firmly on the front foot bagged the game's winning goal through a ferocious strike from Eberechi Ezed with 16 minutes left.

FALSE HOPE: Pascal Struijk fires Leeds United ahead at Crystal Palace only for the Eagles to then hit back to record a 2-1 victory. Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images.

It meant Leeds left with nothing but Struijk admitted it could and should have been a different story had his side taken their other earlier chances in front of goal.

"I feel like we should have finished the game in the first half, at least try and finish it," said Struijk to post-match media.

"Score one more goal, give ourselves a bit more space for the second half.

"But they came out strong in the second half and scored the goals.

"In our plan today I think we executed it well and also we came out really strong and fast.

"I think we were playing well and scored the first goal so then conceding the goal late in the half, it's a bit annoying."

Pressed on why Leeds were not able to start the second half in the same manner as they began the first period, Struijk pondered: "The goal was that we wanted to but they came out strong as well so you have to give a bit of credit to them for coming out so strong.

"Of course we tried to go out strong in the first half and we tried to go out strong in the second half, only they did it a bit more than us."

Reflecting on the individual achievement of netting the Whites opener, Struijk said: "Scoring a goal is really nice, only it doesn't really matter now.