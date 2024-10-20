Pascal Struijk declares new Leeds United corners hope with 'top bins' goal revelation
Pascal Struijk has declared his Leeds United corners hope but with a personal 'top bins' goal admission.
Struijk finally ended his team’s barren long run without a goal from corners when sending Joe Rothwell’s low delivery into the top corner in Friday night’s impressive 2-0 win at home to Sheffield United.
Speaking to post match media, Struijk revealed that his impressive strike had actually come off his shin before beating keeper Michael Cooper en route to the “top bins” of the net.
Struijk also declared his view that he felt Leeds had been unlucky at corners of late but admitted the set piece could be a route for many goals which he now hopes his side will cash in on.
"We work on it,” said Struijk. “We work on it really hard in training, we get a lot of first contacts, we are just not lucky that the ball goes in and then sometimes you have these moments. The amount of goals that you can score from set pieces, they are so important so we are just happy that it worked and hopefully we score more.”
Asked about his impressive ‘top bins’ finish, Struijk reasoned: "I think it was also a little bit of improvisation from us as players. We had a lot of corners already before, dangerous but didn't get the first touch as much as we would like so this one was great. It comes a little bit off my shin - I have to be honest - but top bins is top bins."
