'Panicking inside' - Leeds United defender admits players felt slight wobble in Wolves win

Leeds United centre-back Max Wober admits the squad felt relieved after their 4-2 win versus Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend

Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue
Published 21st Mar 2023, 07:00 GMT- 2 min read

The Whites surged into a three-goal lead shortly after the hour mark as substitute Rasmus Kristensen made an instant impact off the bench, scoring his first goal for the club. However, a 40-yard lob from Wolves defender Jonny Otto and Matheus Cunha’s deflected effort which wrong-footed goalkeeper Illan Meslier set up a nervy finish to the game at Molineux, with all three points on the line.

After the match, January signing Wober admitted his relief at being able to secure the win, as well as recognising the panic which temporarily set in as Wolves reduced the arrears during the second half, cutting Leeds’ advantage by two goals in a matter of minutes.

"I think the whole city of Leeds is really relieved right now, it was a tough fight. I think after 3-0 I thought: ‘Okay, these are going to be our secured three points’.

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - MARCH 18: Rasmus Kristensen of Leeds United celebrates with Max Woeber and teammates after scoring the team's third goal during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leeds United at Molineux on March 18, 2023 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)
"And after the 3-2, I think everybody was a little bit panicking inside but we got the three points and that’s all that matters,” Wober said.

"It was about everything. I mean, I think it was the first time in a long time that we scored three goals in a row and had such a lead, everything was going well. We defended well.

"You know how it is in football. Once you breathe a little bit of air, you think there’s maybe more [goals] to get. Yeah they really put us under pressure and I was just so happy that we got the three points,” the Austrian defender added.

Wober has now joined up with the national team ahead of their fixtures during the international break. Ralf Rangnick’s side will face Azerbaijan and Estonia in the city of Linz as they begin their UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.

