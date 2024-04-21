Pair share five-star goals offering as Leeds United youngsters shine with huge date on horizon
United’s under-18s visited Blackburn Rovers under-18s on Saturday afternoon in the under-18s Premier League North and fought back from 2-0 down to leave with a 4-2 victory in which Devon Brockie notched a brace.
Leeds were 2-0 down inside 39 minutes after Joe Boggan netted twice for the hosts but Brockie pulled a goal back for the young Whites two minutes before the interval. Brockie’s second goal of the game then drew United level just seven minutes later, arriving from the first of two Josh McDonald assists.
Just three minutes later, 17-year-old Scotland youth international winger McDonald was on the scoresheet himself, firing Leeds ahead from a Louie Dudley assist. United’s fourth and final goal then arrived in the 76th minute, McDonald bagging his third goal contribution of the day in assisting Harvey Vincent to make it 4-2.
McDonald now has six goals and five assists for the league campaign, Saturday’s victory marking a third-straight league win for Leeds who sit sixth in the 13-team division and have games in hand on some of the sides above them.
The Whites youngsters have a huge date on the horizon next month when they face Manchester City’s under-18s in the final of the FA Youth Cup. The game is being held at City’s Etihad Stadium on the evening of Friday, May 10. City sit second in the division, 16 points ahead of Leeds who would be fourth in winning their game in hand on Wolves.
