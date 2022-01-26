The Whites' trip to Leicester City was picked by BT Sport in the latest round of broadcast selections. The game will take place at the earlier time of 12.30pm instead of its original 3pm kick-off slot on Saturday March 5.

The away fixture at Wolverhampton Wanderers will now take place a day earlier than originally scheduled and be shown on Sky Sports.

Leeds will kick off at Molineux at 8pm on Friday March 18, although if Wolves reach the sixth round of the FA Cup this Premier League game will be rescheduled.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Premier League are yet to make an announcement on the new dates for Leeds' games against Liverpool and Aston Villa, postponed due to the Thorp Arch Covid-19 outbreak over the festive period.

Rescheduled Premier League fixtures in full

Tuesday 15 February

20:15 Man Utd v Brighton*

LIVE BROADCAST - Leeds United's King Power Stadium clash with Leicester City has been chosen for live television coverage in March. Pic: Getty

*Originally postponed on 18 December

Sunday 27 February

14:00 West Ham v Wolves (Sky Sports)

Saturday 5 March

12:30 Leicester v Leeds (BT Sport)

17:30 Liverpool v West Ham (Sky Sports)

Sunday 6 March

14:00 Watford v Arsenal (Sky Sports)

16:30 Man City v Man Utd (Sky Sports)

Monday 7 March

20:00 Spurs v Everton (Sky Sports)

Saturday 12 March

12:30 Brighton v Liverpool (BT Sport)

17:30 Man Utd v Spurs (Sky Sports)

Sunday 13 March

14:00 Chelsea v Newcastle (Sky Sports)

14:00 West Ham v Aston Villa*

16:30 Arsenal v Leicester (Sky Sports)

*Due to West Ham's UEFA Europa League participation

Monday 14 March

20:00 Crystal Palace v Man City (Sky Sports)

Friday 18 March

20:00 Wolves v Leeds (Sky Sports)**

** Subject to FA Cup sixth-round participation

Saturday 19 March

12:30 Aston Villa v Arsenal (BT Sport)

17:30 Burnley v Southampton (Sky Sports)**

** Subject to FA Cup sixth-round participation

Sunday 20 March

14:00 Spurs v West Ham (Sky Sports)**

16:30 Liverpool v Man Utd (Sky Sports)**