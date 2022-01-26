Pair of Leeds United's March Premier League fixtures rescheduled for BT Sport and Sky broadcasts
Two of Leeds United's March fixtures have been chosen for live broadcast by BT Sport and Sky Sports.
The Whites' trip to Leicester City was picked by BT Sport in the latest round of broadcast selections. The game will take place at the earlier time of 12.30pm instead of its original 3pm kick-off slot on Saturday March 5.
The away fixture at Wolverhampton Wanderers will now take place a day earlier than originally scheduled and be shown on Sky Sports.
Leeds will kick off at Molineux at 8pm on Friday March 18, although if Wolves reach the sixth round of the FA Cup this Premier League game will be rescheduled.
The Premier League are yet to make an announcement on the new dates for Leeds' games against Liverpool and Aston Villa, postponed due to the Thorp Arch Covid-19 outbreak over the festive period.
Rescheduled Premier League fixtures in full
Tuesday 15 February
20:15 Man Utd v Brighton*
*Originally postponed on 18 December
Sunday 27 February
14:00 West Ham v Wolves (Sky Sports)
Saturday 5 March
12:30 Leicester v Leeds (BT Sport)
17:30 Liverpool v West Ham (Sky Sports)
Sunday 6 March
14:00 Watford v Arsenal (Sky Sports)
16:30 Man City v Man Utd (Sky Sports)
Monday 7 March
20:00 Spurs v Everton (Sky Sports)
Saturday 12 March
12:30 Brighton v Liverpool (BT Sport)
17:30 Man Utd v Spurs (Sky Sports)
Sunday 13 March
14:00 Chelsea v Newcastle (Sky Sports)
14:00 West Ham v Aston Villa*
16:30 Arsenal v Leicester (Sky Sports)
*Due to West Ham's UEFA Europa League participation
Monday 14 March
20:00 Crystal Palace v Man City (Sky Sports)
Friday 18 March
20:00 Wolves v Leeds (Sky Sports)**
** Subject to FA Cup sixth-round participation
Saturday 19 March
12:30 Aston Villa v Arsenal (BT Sport)
17:30 Burnley v Southampton (Sky Sports)**
** Subject to FA Cup sixth-round participation
Sunday 20 March
14:00 Spurs v West Ham (Sky Sports)**
16:30 Liverpool v Man Utd (Sky Sports)**
** Subject to FA Cup sixth-round participation