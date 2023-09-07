Two Leeds United fixtures moved as Whites’ Colchester and Luton cup ties change dates
Leeds United Under-21s’ Premier League Cup group stage fixtures versus Colchester United and Luton Town have been moved.
Leeds’ youngsters will now face Colchester at York City’s LNER Community Stadium on Friday, September 15 with kick-off scheduled for 7pm.
Likewise, Leeds’ PL Cup group stage tie against Luton Town, also hosted at York, will now be played at 7pm on Friday, October 6.
Michael Skubala’s young side have started the season promisingly, winning three of their opening four Premier League 2 fixtures in what is a new format featuring all 26 Category One academies in the same division.
Leeds have this year chosen to enter the PL Cup, as well as the Premier League International Cup, in addition to their matches in PL2.
A full list of fixtures across all competitions can be found on Leeds United’s official website.