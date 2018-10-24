"Pablo is back and everything is better!" - Leeds United fans react to Ipswich Town victory Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Leeds United ran out 2-0 winners over Ipswich Town on Wednesday evening - but what were Whites fans saying following the result? Take a look below... Leeds United fans react to Ipswich Town victory. Leeds United 2 Ipswich Town 0: Whites back to Bielsa ball best as Roofe and Cooper fire United top