The Spaniard was given a hero’s farewell by Whites fans during his last game for Leeds against West Brom at Elland Road in July 2020.

During his five seasons at the club, Hernández scored 36 goals, registered 41 assists, and played a crucial role in the Whites’ march to the Premier League.

Since departing for his boyhood club, third tier Spanish side Castellón, over the summer, many Leeds fans have made the journey to watch Hernández in action for his new club.

It’s a dedication to a former player that is quite unique, according to Hernández.

“The truth is that it’s something very special,” the 36-year-old said. “I don’t believe it.

“I know the five years that I have spent there, the mutual love we have had - the fans with me, and I with the fans - from the first day they have been great with me.

Pablo Hernández waves goodbye to the Elland Road faithful during his last game for Leeds United. Pic: Jon Super

“They have supported me since day one.

“I have felt incredible affection those five years there.

“Since the first game of this season, there have always been some fans.

“We have even played away from home and there are fans who live in those areas."

Pablo Hernández waves to Leeds fans after victory over West Brom. Pic: Bruce Rollinson.

Earlier this month, a group of Whites fans travelled to the East Coast to watch Hernández feature in a derby game between Castellón and Villareal B, but the clash was called off due to a coronavirus outbreak in the Castellón squad.

“About sixty Leeds fans came, who unfortunately could not see the game, nor could I see them and share some time with them, because we are isolated at home,” Hernández said, as translated by Juani Jimena.

“I still sent them a video.

“They were in Castalia, and when I returned to Castalia I saw a surprise, that there were some messages written on a blackboard.

Pablo Hernández applauds Leeds United fans. Pic: Bruce Rollinson.

“The truth is that I am proud to be able to say that.

“Few players can say that they have left a club in another country and that fans travel to see you play for another club.

“It is something very special, and I will always be grateful to the Leeds fans.”