Pablo Hernandez drops major hint over fitness ahead of Leeds United's trip to Blackburn Rovers

Pablo Hernandez have given a clear hint that he will be in Leeds United’s squad for Saturday’s game at Blackburn Rovers by declaring himself “ready” in a post on Instagram.

The influential Spaniard has missed United’s last seven league matches with a hamstring strain but was lined up to return at Ewood Park this weekend and appears to have confirmed that he is in contention.

Hernandez resumed full training during the international break, along with Kemar Roofe and Gaetano Berardi, but while Roofe and Berardi were given run-outs in an Under-23s game against Burnley last weekend, Hernandez did not feature in that fixture.

Leeds, however, are handling 33-year-old Hernandez with caution and were always optimistic that he would be available for the trip to Blackburn.

His Instagram story showed an image of his boot with the word ‘Ready’, effectively revealing that he is back in contention.

Hernandez played a part in five goals in August, scoring three and assisting two, but was injured during a 3-0 win at Norwich City and then aggravated the problem in training.

Leeds United playmaker Pablo Hernandez.

Leeds took 13 points from five games with Hernandez in their line-up and have earned 10 from seven without him.

The club lie third in the Championship and would climb back to the top of the table for at least a few hours with victory in Saturday’s noon kick-off in Lancashire.