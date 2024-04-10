Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United greats, Premier League legends and a darts champion have all paid tribute to Stuart Dallas following his decision to call time on his playing days. Dallas has spent the last two years trying to come back from the femoral fracture he suffered while playing for Leeds against Manchester City in April 2022, but this afternoon the 32-year-old has announced his intention to hang up his boots at the end of the season.

Dallas has represented Leeds 267 times during his nine seasons at the club and he will go down as a club legend after playing a key role in the club's promotion to the Premier League in 2020. The Northern Ireland international of 62 caps started his career at his local club Coagh United before moving on to NIFL Premiership side Crusaders in 2010.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was brought over to the England by Brentford in 2012, where he spent three years before joining the Whites, where its fair to say he more than made his mark.

The club have confirmed they are in talks with Dallas regarding a future position at Elland Road and he will be presented to the Leeds supporters this weekend to say what will be an emotional farewell.

Dallas posted a heartfelt statement on Instagram to explain his decision on Wednesday afternoon and the tributes have been pouring in from his former and current teammates and friends in and around the game. Here's just some of the messages he has received on social media.

My best pal! Thank you. What a player but what an even better person. Life can be seriously cruel at times. Just know the same fight you had to get back fit is the same fight that wil make you successful in whatever is next. We Love ya pal and will always be here for ya.LEGEND!🤍 pic.twitter.com/8O4s07qLu5 — Liam Cooper (@LiamCooper__) April 10, 2024

Luke Ayling: "Love you mate."

Joel Piroe: "All the best Stu."

Mateusz Klich: "It's been pleasure playing with you my friend. All the best."

Leo Hjelde: "Living legend all the best mate."

Sam Greenwood: "Legend all the best Stu."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pablo Hernandez: "I love you Stu……its been pleasure playing with you bro...big player and very very big person….goods things are coming for you."

Luke Humphries: "What a player you have been throughout your career! Be incredibly proud of the things achieved as a footballer gutted to never see you play again. but im wishing you all the best for the future mate!"

Declan Rice: "Congrats on an amazing career mate. All the best in the future."

Jack Clarke: "What a player and what a man! Wishing you all the best Stu."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robbie Keane: "Congrats on a great career mate what a player and more importantly a great person.. good luck in your next chapter pal."

Chris Moyles: "Thanks for all you did for Leeds United Stuart and all the best for the future."

Conor Bradley: "Some career mate ! All the best for the future."

Barry Douglas: "Stuey D what a player and what a man good luck for whatever’s next my man sending our love."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dom Matteo: "Stu you’re a class act mate and I wish you nothing but the best in whatever’s next."