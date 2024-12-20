Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Oxford United are massive odds to win at Elland Road.

Leeds United are the shortest price they have been all season to beat Saturday’s Championship visitors Oxford United who are monster odds to win at Elland Road.

Daniel Farke’s second-placed Whites have won their last eight home games and will seek a ninth in succession in Saturday’s 3pm kick-off against the newly-promoted Us.

Oxford are back in the second tier for the first time in 25 years following last season’s promotion as League One play-offs winners but the club sacked boss Des Buckingham after last weekend’s 3-1 defeat at home to Sheffield Wednesday.

The result left the club fifth-bottom. still one point clear of the dropzone but having tasted victory in just one of their last 15 games, six of which have produced draws.

Oxford have also taken just two points this season on their travels and the Yellows are now as big as 22-1 with the bookmakers to win at Elland Road. Leeds, meanwhile, are no bigger than 2-13 but as short as 1-8 with some firms - even shorter than they were to beat Wayne Rooney’s Plymouth Argyle at LS11.

Like Oxford, Plymouth have also taken only two points away from home this season - Rooney’s side falling to a very one-sided 3-0 defeat in November’s clash in West Yorkshire.

Dan James got the first goal of the game that day and the winger is now generally joint-fifth favourite to score first against Oxford at 9-1. Incredibly, with some bookmakers including the sparsely used Joe Gelhardt in their lists, Farke’s side have the first 15 players in the first scorer market.

Dane Scarlett and Mark Harris are rated the chief Oxford threats but the pair are both 20-1 - the same price as Josuhua Guilavogui and Jayden Bogle.

On the best available odds, Patrick Bamford is marginally favourite to score first at 15-4, just ahead of Joel Piroe (4s) although Piroe is generally just about top of the market with most firms. Some then have Gelhardt at 9-2 before Mateo Joseph at 24-5.

After Bamford, Piroe, Gelhardt and Joseph, the list of 15 Leeds players rated more likely to score first than any Oxford player is completed by Largie Ramazani (11-2), Manor Solomon (6s), Brenden Aaronson (6s), Willy Gnonto (6s), Dan James (6s), injury doubt Pascal Struijk (11s), Joe Rothwell (12s), youngster Sam Chambers (12s), Ao Tanaka (14s), Isaac Schmidt (16s) and Charie Crew (16s).

Even a draw is on offer at 7-1 and a 2-0 win for Leeds is favourite in the correct score market at 5-1. Oxford are a whopping 40-1 to leave Elland Road with a 1-0 success.