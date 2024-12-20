Oxford United announce new manager with positive Daniel Farke record on eve of Leeds United clash
Rowett has been announced as Des Buckingham's successor at the Kassam Stadium a day before the U's take on Leeds at Elland Road.
The ex-Millwall, Derby County and Birmingham City boss is experienced at Championship level and has only been beaten by Daniel Farke on one occasion despite meeting the German in the opposing dugout six times.
That particular loss came last season whilst still in charge at The Den as Leeds ran out 3-0 winners against Millwall. Since then, Rowett took charge of Birmingham for a second time, albeit on an interim basis, before departing at the end of last season.
The 50-year-old will not be in the dugout this weekend, due to the proximity of his appointment to Saturday's game. Oxford are instead expected to be led by Craig Short and Chris Hackett with Rowett watching on from the West Stand.
Rowett has beaten Farke twice in his managerial career, drawing on three other occasions, all during the German's time at Norwich City.
The incoming U's boss has also beaten Leeds three times in nine outings as a coach and will be hoping his assistants Hackett and Short can mastermind a surprise victory with the players selected to feature looking to impress the new man in charge.
Needless to say, Leeds are strong bookmakers' favourites to make it nine wins from the last nine at Elland Road.
