'Over-emotional' - Daniel Farke reveals Leeds United mentality before Norwich reunion as niceties postponed
The Leeds boss is single-minded in his approach, insisting he must devote all available time, energy and resource to his current employer in order to deliver the ultimate goal of promotion back to the Premier League.
Leeds' opening play-off semi-final leg takes Farke back to his old stomping ground, where he won two promotions to the top flight as champions of the second tier.
Incidentally, Farke's two title-winning Norwich sides won 94 and 97 points in 2019 and 2021, tallies that would not have been enough for first place in 2023/24, while their initial 94-point haul would have left the team in third place this season, where Leeds eventually settled on 90.
He acknowledges returning to the site of his former success is always a 'bit special' but says he will park any such emotions in order to give Leeds the best chance of victory over the two legs.
"It's a bit special. My first return back to Carrow Road was quite emotional, the second game it felt a bit like business as normal. I will always be grateful to this club for special memories. My only focus right now, it feels like this team is the third best team, we deserve to reward ourselves with promotion. They deserve it, the fans, the club deserves it.
Often, managers returning to their former clubs are seen to fraternise with members of staff and players they have worked alongside previously. Farke, though, will arrive at Carrow Road in an official Leeds United capacity; he says in relentless pursuit of a win.
"There won't be time to be over-emotional or say hello to some people. We know it's difficult, they had a really good run in, some really good results. It will be a tight match, they have many players who have experienced promotion. They can play pragmatical.
"This club needs all my energy and focus and effort to make sure we're successful," Farke added following Leeds' defeat by Southampton at Elland Road last weekend.
United's trip to Carrow Road sees the team kick off at midday on Sunday, May 12.
