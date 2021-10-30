'Outstanding' - Sky Sports pundit blown away by 'fantastic' Leeds United starlet

Joe Gelhardt of Leeds United. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The 19-year-old came off the bench to make his second Premier League appearance in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Elland Road, and was heavily involved in the Whites’ late equaliser.

Gelhardt was felled inside the Wanderers penalty area after an enterprising run, and Rodrigo promptly stepped up to dispatch the resulting spot kick and rescue a point for Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

When asked how good the Leeds starlet was during his cameo last weekend by Soccer Saturday host Jeff Stelling, former Tottenham manager Sherwood responded: “Outstanding, but it all comes from the manager. He breathes the confidence into those players, he doesn’t care about reputations or price tags. If they’re doing it in training, they get an opportunity to play.

"This looks like a real talent, this boy. He wants to receive the ball in different areas, looks like he has different facets to his game. He’s got a fantastic touch, and he showed good feet. That’s all about confidence, it’s all about confidence that the manager is instilling in you.”He added: “They [Leeds] won’t be in a relegation battle, but will they will do is have the confidence to go toe-to-toe with anybody they play against.