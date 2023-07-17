The goalkeeper is among those the Whites are considering adding to Daniel Farke's squad this summer, with Illan Meslier's Elland Road future still up in the air.

Meslier was granted extended leave after his Under 21 European Championships involvement, albeit as an unused substitute with France, and is set for a return to Leeds on Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking earlier this summer Meslier did not shy away from the subject of a potential Leeds exit in the transfer window, admitting it was a possibility.

"For now, I have a contract until 2026," he told French outlet RMC.

"Officially, I still belong to Leeds. I will have to think about what could be the best project, be that at Leeds or another club."

Meslier also admitted his interest in a move to Chelsea but insisted he would rather go to a less reputable club for more game time than sit on the bench for a 'top European club.'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As it stands Leeds have received no bids for the 23-year-old and he is expected to report back for pre-season testing and training this week.

PRICED OUT - Hull City can not meet Newcastle United's demands for Karl Darlow, a goalkeeper on the radar of Leeds United, and have bowed out of the race. Pic: Getty/Gualter Fatia

A goalkeeper remains on interim football advisor Nick Hammond's list of priorities and both he and Farke have held regular recruitment meetings with data specialists and Leeds' scouting team.

Darlow is one of the names that has come up previously when Leeds have been in the market for a stopper and he has been given serious consideration this summer.

The Newcastle United man, who played for the Magpies in a friendly against Gateshead at the weekend, was also a target for Hull City having featured for them on loan last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Rosenior says the Tigers are out of the running due to Newcastle's demands - believed to be in the region of at least £5m.

"I don't think Karl is someone that will be joining us," the Hull boss told Hull Live.

"Karl is someone who I loved working with, he's an outstanding goalkeeper, but the price that Newcastle are speaking about is something we can't do this summer.

"I'm disappointed, but that's football. My job is to give this football club the best squad possible. Can we be successful without Karl Darlow? One hundred per cent, so we move on. We have targets in the goalkeeping area. Matty Ingram gives me so much confidence, I'm not going to panic into signing a goalkeeper and we'll keep working on our targets.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad