Kamara will feature for Finland in their Euro 2024 play-off semi-final against Wales and his Elland Road team-mates Joe Rodon, Connor Roberts, Daniel James and Ethan Ampadu. Speaking in the lead up to the game Ampadu told the YEP that he did not want to do too much talking because of the likely flak that would come his way upon his return to Leeds, should the game not end as Wales desire. Rodon also told the media that Daniel Farke had come down on the side of Kamara, as the game became a subject of entertainment at the training ground.

Kamara has had his say now, ahead of the huge clash in Cardiff, and he believes he's won a number of his Leeds team-mates over to the Finnish cause. "There has been a lot of banter flying about coming up to the game,” he said, as reported by PA.

“A few of the boys took my side because there’s four of them and one of me. I feel like all my team-mates are looking forward to this game and are a bit neutral.”

Ampadu in particular was complimentary of Kamara's ability when discussing the game last week, but insisted Wales would be ready for all of Finland's players. The versatile 23-year-old has played against Kamara and Finland on three prior occasions and is yet to lose, while Wales sit 31 places above their opponents in the FIFA World Rankings. Ex-Rangers man Kamara makes no secret that he's coming up against four impressive operators in the shape of his fellow Leeds representatives and he hopes any secrets he can bring from Thorp Arch might just help Finland to get over the line and into the final.