Leeds United youngster Sonny Perkins could face Manchester City in the next round of the FA Cup this season.

Perkins' loan club Leyton Orient have been drawn against the Premier League champions in the Fourth Round of this year's competition, but must first ensure progression from the Third Round.

Orient are at home to Championship side Derby County on Tuesday evening but will fancy themselves to pull off an upset after five straight wins in League One.

The club managed by ex-Football League midfielder Richie Wellens' have been on an excellent run of late, which has coincided with Perkins seeing more action than earlier in the campaign.

In the FA Cup First Round, Perkins scored and assisted against Boreham Wood in a 2-2 draw before Orient secured their progression on penalties.

During the Second Round, the 20-year-old came off the bench to provide the game-winning assist in a 2-1 extra-time victory over Oldham Athletic.

A potential meeting with Pep Guardiola's Man City in the next round would be a daunting task, particularly given the fact a second-string City outfit saw off League Two side Salford City by eight goals to nil in Round Three.

That said, Wellens' side would host the league champions at Brisbane Road in a money-spinning tie, which could change the dynamic somewhat.

Perkins has nine goal contributions (four goals; five assists) in 27 appearances for his loan club this season ahead of the expiry of his Leeds contract at the end of this season. The ex-West Ham United youngster has made 16 starts across all competitions under Wellens this term and could be named in the starting lineup to face Derby on Tuesday night.