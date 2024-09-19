Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Archie Gray was handed a full Spurs debut in Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup clash at Coventry.

Archie Gray has served up big praise for one of Leeds United’s Championship rivals upon providing a Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United verdict.

Whites Academy graduate Gray was handed his first start for Spurs in Wednesday night’s third round Carabao Cup clash at Coventry City, the 18-year-old lining up at right back two months on from his £40m move from Leeds to Spurs.

For Gray, that meant a full debut arriving against familiar opposition, the teen ace starting both of last season’s Championship clashes against the Sky Blues who took a 1-1 draw from December’s clash at Elland Road and then subjected the Whites to a 2-1 defeat in April’s contest at the CBS Arena.

Five months on, Gray found himself starting at the ground again and his side looked to be heading for a third round exit after Brandon Thomas-Asante’s strike in the 63rd minute gave the Sky Blues a 1-0 lead.

Spurs, though, ultimately squeezed through as late goals from Djed Spence and Brennan Johnson sealed a 2-1 win, after which Gray served up big praise for United’s Championship rivals Coventry as his affinity for Leeds also remained clear in recalling last season’s clashes against the Sky Blues.

"It's a difficult place to come to," Gray told Sky Sports.

"I played here last year and even at our ground last year, they always bring a tough game and there's always lots of transitions. That's the way they play and they did well in this game and the fans got behind them.

“They brought a good game to us and credit to them but we always knew that we had what it took to take it right to the end but they did very well and I thought their game plan was executed very well."

Coventry sit 14th in the early Championship table with just five points from five games played but Mark Robins’ side are rated among the main promotion contenders by the bookmakers.