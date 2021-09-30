'Others have done it' - Danny Mills issues warning to 'outstanding' Leeds United player amid transfer speculation

Kalvin Phillips. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

A number of recent reports have speculated that the Reds could look to lure the England international away from Elland Road at the end of the season, with a fee of around £60 million being touted by some parties.

For his part, boyhood Whites fan Phillips has made his disdain for Man United clear in the past, and the prospect of him leaving Leeds for Old Trafford seems incredibly unlikely.

But ex-Elland Road defender Mills has still seen fit to urge the 25-year-old to ignore this latest round of paper talk.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking on talkSPORT, he said: “He [Phillips] is an outstanding player, we know that, he’s absolutely superb.

“His performances for England have put him on a whole new level.

“There will be a lot of interest from a lot of clubs.

“Who needs a midfield player? Manchester United do. Declan Rice, Kalvin Phillips would be there."

Asked about the prospect of him swapping Yorkshire for Lancashire, Mills said: “I mean, other players have done it. Rio [Ferdinand] left, Rio was only there a year. Alan Smith did it, and he’s not particularly welcome back in Leeds now.

“Kalvin is Leeds through and through but if they come knocking…

“I’d have never gone to be honest, I’d have never played for Man United… well I never got asked!”

Mills was then questioned by host Laura Woods on whether Phillips would be welcome back in his hometown if he did cross the historic divide, and his answer was straight to the point.