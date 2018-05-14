Ossett United announce pre-season friendly with Leeds United

Newly formed Ossett United have announced they are to host Leeds United in a pre-season friendly on Saturday July 21.

The match will take place at Ingfield, the former home ground of Ossett Town, with a 3pm kick-off expected.

Ossett have announced that tickets for the fixture will be priced at £10 for adults and £5 for under-16s and concessions. Fans are advised to register their interest with the club at tickets@ossettunited.com to avoid disappointment.

The Whites are yet to announce any formal pre-season plans for the coming summer having returned from their post-season tour of Myanmar just last weekend.