Opta's new predicted final Championship table and points as Leeds United romp at Watford is followed by Sheffield United, Burnley, Sunderland boosts

Published 14th Feb 2025, 16:50 BST
Leeds United’s romp at Watford has been followed by a triple boost for key rivals – leading to a new verdict from data experts Opta in their new predicted final Championship table and points.

Leeds moved five points clear of second-placed Sheffield United at the top of the Championship table and eight points ahead of third-placed Watford with Tuesday night’s impressive 4-0 romp at Watford. The victory also kicked Leeds ten points ahead of fourth-placed Sunderland but the Blades, Clarets and Black Cats then all took in their games in hand the following evening.

By close of play on Wednesday night it was as you were, Sheffield United 3-1 winners at home to Middlesbrough, Burnley defeating Hull City 2-0 at Turf Moor and Sunderland seeing off Luton Town by the same score at the Stadium of Light.

With 14 games left, Leeds are now just two points ahead of the second-placed Leeds, five points ahead of third-placed Burnley and seven clear of third-placed Sunderland who face Leeds at Elland Road on Monday night. It’s suddenly much tighter at the top and stats experts Opta have now released their new predicted final table and points. Here is the full rundown in reverse order, rounding figures up or down to the nearest full number.

Predicted points: 44 (43.82).

1. 24th: Luton Town (relegated)

Predicted points: 44 (43.82). Photo: Cameron Howard

Predicted points: 45.

2. 23rd: Plymouth Argyle (relegated)

Predicted points: 45. Photo: HENRY NICHOLLS

Predicted points: 45.

3. 22nd: Derby County (relegated)

Predicted points: 45. Photo: Barrington Coombs

Predicted points: 48.

4. 21st: Cardiff City

Predicted points: 48. Photo: Nick Potts

Predicted points: 48.

5. 20th: Hull City

Predicted points: 48. Photo: George Wood

Predicted points: 50.

6. 19th: Portsmouth

Predicted points: 50. Photo: Warren Little

