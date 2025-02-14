Leeds moved five points clear of second-placed Sheffield United at the top of the Championship table and eight points ahead of third-placed Watford with Tuesday night’s impressive 4-0 romp at Watford. The victory also kicked Leeds ten points ahead of fourth-placed Sunderland but the Blades, Clarets and Black Cats then all took in their games in hand the following evening.
By close of play on Wednesday night it was as you were, Sheffield United 3-1 winners at home to Middlesbrough, Burnley defeating Hull City 2-0 at Turf Moor and Sunderland seeing off Luton Town by the same score at the Stadium of Light.
With 14 games left, Leeds are now just two points ahead of the second-placed Leeds, five points ahead of third-placed Burnley and seven clear of third-placed Sunderland who face Leeds at Elland Road on Monday night. It’s suddenly much tighter at the top and stats experts Opta have now released their new predicted final table and points. Here is the full rundown in reverse order, rounding figures up or down to the nearest full number.
