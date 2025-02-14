Leeds moved five points clear of second-placed Sheffield United at the top of the Championship table and eight points ahead of third-placed Watford with Tuesday night’s impressive 4-0 romp at Watford. The victory also kicked Leeds ten points ahead of fourth-placed Sunderland but the Blades, Clarets and Black Cats then all took in their games in hand the following evening.

By close of play on Wednesday night it was as you were, Sheffield United 3-1 winners at home to Middlesbrough, Burnley defeating Hull City 2-0 at Turf Moor and Sunderland seeing off Luton Town by the same score at the Stadium of Light.