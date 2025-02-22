Opta's new Leeds United, Sheffield United, Burnley, Sunderland verdict in fresh predicted final Championship table and points amid fresh Clarets boost

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 22nd Feb 2025, 11:18 BST
Leeds United’s promotion rivals Burnley have received a fresh double boost – leading to a new predicted final Championship table and points from stats experts Opta.

Leeds began the weekend with a seven-point cushion in the division’s automatic promotion places but third-placed Burnley were presented with the chance to close through Friday night’s hosting of Sheffield Wednesday.

Scott Parker’s Clarets approached the fixture having recorded an incredible 11 Championship clean sheets in succession but somewhat held back by a lack of goals at the other end.

Burnley, though, gave themselves a big double boost in Friday’s fixture by recording a 4-0 success which vastly improved their goal difference as well as giving the team another three-point haul.

Marcus Edwards, Josh Brownhill, Connor Roberts and Manuel Benson all netted for Parker’s side who are now just four points behind Leeds and two adrift of second-placed Sheffield United but having played one game more.

Leeds, though, maintain the extra factor of still having a far better goal difference of plus 48 compared to Burnley’s plus 34 and Sheffield United’s plus 24.

With 13 games left, Leeds are now two points ahead of second-placed Sheffield United, seven points clear of third-placed Burnley and ten points ahead of fourth-placed Sunderland. The picture has changed and stats experts Opta have now released their new predicted final table and points. Here is the full rundown in reverse order, rounding figures up or down to the nearest full number.

Nevertheless, the gap has closed and stats experts Opta have quickly produced a new predicted final table and points. Here is the full new rundown in reverse order.

Predicted points: 42 (41.85).

1. 24th: Luton Town (relegated)

Predicted points: 42 (41.85). Photo: Gareth Copley

Photo Sales
Predicted points: 43.

2. 23rd: Plymouth Argyle (relegated)

Predicted points: 43. Photo: HENRY NICHOLLS

Photo Sales
Predicted points: 43.

3. 22nd: Derby County (relegated)

Predicted points: 43. Photo: Barrington Coombs

Photo Sales
Predicted points: 48.

4. 21st: Cardiff City

Predicted points: 48. Photo: Nick Potts

Photo Sales
Predicted points: 48.

5. 20th: Hull City

Predicted points: 48. Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales
Predicted points: 52.

6. 19th: Oxford United

Predicted points: 52. Photo: James Fearn

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BurnleySheffield UnitedSunderlandChampionshipScott Parker
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice