Leeds began the weekend with a seven-point cushion in the division’s automatic promotion places but third-placed Burnley were presented with the chance to close through Friday night’s hosting of Sheffield Wednesday.

Scott Parker’s Clarets approached the fixture having recorded an incredible 11 Championship clean sheets in succession but somewhat held back by a lack of goals at the other end.

Burnley, though, gave themselves a big double boost in Friday’s fixture by recording a 4-0 success which vastly improved their goal difference as well as giving the team another three-point haul.

Marcus Edwards, Josh Brownhill, Connor Roberts and Manuel Benson all netted for Parker’s side who are now just four points behind Leeds and two adrift of second-placed Sheffield United but having played one game more.

Leeds, though, maintain the extra factor of still having a far better goal difference of plus 48 compared to Burnley’s plus 34 and Sheffield United’s plus 24.

With 13 games left, Leeds are now two points ahead of second-placed Sheffield United, seven points clear of third-placed Burnley and ten points ahead of fourth-placed Sunderland. The picture has changed and stats experts Opta have now released their new predicted final table and points. Here is the full rundown in reverse order, rounding figures up or down to the nearest full number.