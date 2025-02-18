Daniel Farke’s Whites delivered that blow to key rivals Sheffield United, Burnley and Sunderland through Monday night’s incredible 2-1 victory against the Black Cats at Elland Road.

Leeds lined up for Monday night’s contest having dropped down to second place but just one point behind leaders Sheffield United and with a game in hand. The fixture presented the chance for Farke’s Whites to regain leadership of the division and pull two points clear of the Blades but also seven-points ahead of third-placed Burnley.

Fourth-placed Sunderland, meanwhile, lined up at Elland Road sat seven points behind Daniel Farke’s Whites and the Black Cats looked all set to close the gap down to just four points as Wilson Isidor’s strike had them 1-0 up with just 12 minutes left.

Yet an incredible twist saw Pascal Struijk head home a Joe Rothwell delivery to draw Leeds level and the same players combined again for Struijk to head home a sensational 95th-minute winner to seal a 2-1 victory for his side.