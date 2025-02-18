Opta's new Leeds United, Sheffield United, Burnley, Sunderland forecast in fresh predicted final Championship table and points as new blow is delivered

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 18th Feb 2025, 15:15 BST
A big new blow has been delivered in Leeds United’s promotion hunt – leading to a fresh Whites forecast from stats experts Opta in their predicted final Championship table and points.

Daniel Farke’s Whites delivered that blow to key rivals Sheffield United, Burnley and Sunderland through Monday night’s incredible 2-1 victory against the Black Cats at Elland Road.

Leeds lined up for Monday night’s contest having dropped down to second place but just one point behind leaders Sheffield United and with a game in hand. The fixture presented the chance for Farke’s Whites to regain leadership of the division and pull two points clear of the Blades but also seven-points ahead of third-placed Burnley.

Fourth-placed Sunderland, meanwhile, lined up at Elland Road sat seven points behind Daniel Farke’s Whites and the Black Cats looked all set to close the gap down to just four points as Wilson Isidor’s strike had them 1-0 up with just 12 minutes left.

Yet an incredible twist saw Pascal Struijk head home a Joe Rothwell delivery to draw Leeds level and the same players combined again for Struijk to head home a sensational 95th-minute winner to seal a 2-1 victory for his side.

With 13 games left, Leeds are now two points ahead of second-placed Sheffield United, seven points clear of third-placed Burnley and ten points ahead of fourth-placed Sunderland. The picture has changed and stats experts Opta have now released their new predicted final table and points. Here is the full rundown in reverse order, rounding figures up or down to the nearest full number.

Predicted points: 43 (42.66).

1. 24th: Luton Town (relegated)

Predicted points: 43 (42.66). Photo: Gareth Copley

Predicted points: 43.

2. 23rd: Plymouth Argyle (relegated)

Predicted points: 43. Photo: HENRY NICHOLLS

Predicted points: 44.

3. 22nd: Derby County (relegated)

Predicted points: 44. Photo: Barrington Coombs

Predicted points: 47.

4. 21st: Cardiff City

Predicted points: 47. Photo: Nick Potts

Predicted points: 48.

5. 20th: Hull City

Predicted points: 48. Photo: George Wood

Predicted points: 52.

6. 19th: Oxford United

Predicted points: 52. Photo: James Fearn

