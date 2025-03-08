Leeds began the weekend three points clear of second-placed Sheffield United at the top of the table and with a five-point cushion in the automatic promotion spots back to third-placed Burnley.

The Whites, though, are now only top on goal difference and just two points clear in the automatics after Saturday afternoon wins for both Sheffield United and Burnley, albeit Leeds have a game in hand.

Daniel Farke’s Whites will take in that game in hand with a Sunday lunchtime clash at Portsmouth in which a win is needed to re-establish clear daylight at the top of the division.