Opta supercomputer's new Leeds United, Sheffield United, Burnley, Sunderland, Coventry City, West Brom verdicts in fresh predicted final Championship table and points

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 8th Mar 2025, 18:54 BST
Leeds United’s cushion at the top of the Championship is down to very small margins – and data experts Opta have made a new Whites call in their fresh predicted final Championship table and points.

Leeds began the weekend three points clear of second-placed Sheffield United at the top of the table and with a five-point cushion in the automatic promotion spots back to third-placed Burnley.

The Whites, though, are now only top on goal difference and just two points clear in the automatics after Saturday afternoon wins for both Sheffield United and Burnley, albeit Leeds have a game in hand.

Daniel Farke’s Whites will take in that game in hand with a Sunday lunchtime clash at Portsmouth in which a win is needed to re-establish clear daylight at the top of the division.

With the picture having changed, Opta’s supercomputer has made a new Whites call in its new predicted final Championship table and points. Here is the full new rundown in reverse order.

Predicted points: 40.

1. 24th: Plymouth Argyle (relegated)

Predicted points: 40. Photo: Matt McNulty

Predicted points: 42.

2. 23rd: Luton Town (relegated)

Predicted points: 42. Photo: Bradley Collyer

Predicted points: 43.

3. 22nd: Derby County (relegated)

Predicted points: 43. Photo: Cameron Smith

Predicted points: 48.

4. 21st: Stoke City

Predicted points: 48. Photo: Martin Rickett

Predicted points: 48.

5. 20th: Cardiff City

Predicted points: 48. Photo: Nick Potts

Predicted points: 49.

6. 19th: Oxford United

Predicted points: 49. Photo: James Fearn

